After a busy summer performing The Insurrection-Resurrection Service Circus to socially-distanced audiences in the company’s grassy amphitheater, Bread and Puppet Theater will now turn its attention to creating smaller, more intimate shows that will travel through several locations on the B&P property.
These new Insurrection-Resurrection Services (“Circus” is out as the troupe goes back to basics) will begin in the company’s outdoor amphitheater, a former gravel pit originally excavated to build I-91. The first chapter of the show is called “Exposing and Fighting the Present Normality” and features large, pageant-style embracing puppets, whose arms produce and gather in crowds of basic objects — legs, boots, flag-wielders, herds of animals.
After this first act, the audience is then split in two (on the basis of colored tickets each pod has received upon arrival) to attend two smaller, simultaneous observances: a commemoration of the bombing of Hiroshima, presented in the light of current US nuclear provocations; and a fiddle lamentation of the many unnecessary virus casualties caused by government incompetence, performed in a nearby pine forest.
These events will repeat so that everyone can see them. In addition to these “services,” audiences will be invited to visit a series of installations around the property: a puppet museum mounted into a former hay barn, 20 “bedsheet mitigations” (paintings on donated spent bedsheets on the theme of “mitigation”) mounted to the north wall of the museum barn; and a Paper Mache Cathedral, presenting three basic prayers for this moment in time.
