Bread & Puppet Theatre Opens In Glover

GLOVER — Bread & Puppet Theatre performers are hard at work on this summer’s productions at their farm in Glover.
By the garden and the laundry line in the backyard, small groups work on sketches commenting on urgent topics from the news, assisted by representatives of the B&P Circus Band.
Outside the entrance to the B&P Museum, sun and wind harden paper maché that has been applied to clay sculptures populating this year’s pageant; and “in the chokecherry shade behind the outdoor kitchen, two fiddlers rehearse a manifesto declaring that ‘since our civilization’s ears have gone deaf, trees have to shout truth from their mouths till hearing is restored’.” says B&P’s Chae Lee.
Fifty-two years ago, B&P performed “Our Domestic Resurrection Circus” for the first time at Goddard College in Plainfield. It has since become an annual spectacle that generations of audiences have come to rely on for satire and celebration in the face of intolerable circumstances.
This year, B&P will take up the tradition again, albeit with a timely subtitle, “The Apocalypse Defiance Circus.” The show is in two parts: a raucous circus in the gravel pit amphitheater, followed by a more contemplative pageant in the surrounding forest and fields. The Circus and Pageant will play every Sunday at 3 p.m., preceded by sideshows and ding-dongs at 2 p.m., through Aug. 28.
On Friday evenings before COVID, Bread & Puppet typically performed a changing program of shows in development in its indoor performance space. After a two-year hiatus, Friday evening shows will resume this summer, but will take place outdoors behind the B&P Museum. The first of these Friday evening shows took place on July 8, called “The Theory of Our Needs,” Of this show, B&P director, Peter Schumann says, “Singing the hymn of need and dancing pragmatic utilitarianism into the moment-at-hand is reserved for toddlers only. The mature Homo sapiens has lost that intelligence. We need dirt on our feet and whistles to drive our brain from its prison into the void. This show is about whistles and dirt.”
Changing performances will continue on Friday evenings through Aug. 26.
Admission for all shows is by donation but no one will be turned away for lack of funds.
