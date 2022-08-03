Bread & Puppet Theatre Plans August Entertainment

GLOVER — For many, a Vermont summer is incomplete without a Sunday pilgrimage to see Bread & Puppet Theatre perform its circus in the amphitheater located in the fields of a one-time dairy farm in Glover.
That Bread & Puppet also performs a changing program of new shows in various formats on Friday evenings during the summer months, is less known. These Friday evening performances play a vital part in Bread & Puppet’s development of new work, and give local audiences a first opportunity to experience diverse productions that B&P may tour domestically and internationally in the year ahead.
Bread & Puppet will premier one such new show, University of Majd, this August. Majd, a young Palestinian man, was detained at age 19 with all the other men in his building, tortured, sentenced to 30 years in an Israeli military prison in 2002. Thanks to the work of lawyers and activists, his sentence was commuted and he was released earlier this year. University highlights the conditions that allowed for Majd’s unjust imprisonment, and celebrates his release. The title of the piece refers to the fact that many Palestinians refer to Israeli prisons, with dark irony, as “University,” a grim rite of passage for a significant percentage of young Palestinians.
University of Majd will play Friday evenings in August at 6:30 p.m. outside The Paper Maché Cathedral at Bread & Puppet Theater. In addition, Bread & Puppet’s Apocalypse Defiance Circus continues on Sundays through the end of August, concluding Saturday, Sept. 3. All circuses are performed at 3 p.m., preceded by 2 p.m. sideshows.
Admission for all shows is by donation, $10 suggested, no one turned away for lack of funds. Donations can also be made in advance at breadandpuppet.org.
