Breanna Elaine To Play York Street Meetinghouse

LYNDON — Vermont singer/songwriter Breanna Elaine is playing a May 19 show at York Street Meeting House in Lyndon.
Her blend of gritty originals and well-known covers highlights the indie folk-rock sound that fans recognize. The show gets underway at 7 p.m.
Recognized throughout Vermont for her irresistible vocals, hard-driving guitar licks and continuous touring schedule, Breanna Elaine released to great acclaim a new album “Seedlings” earlier this year. The Brandon Reporter’s Susan Johnson compared her to Jewel, Alanis Morissette, Janis Ian, and Fiona Apple, “though Breanna’s covers of Jewel,” Johnson writes, “are…superior to the originals.”
Classified on music sites as folk/rock, Elaine’s style transcends classification and is influenced by time spent playing violin and singing in an African folk choir as a child. Raised by musical parents, Breanna Elaine has been singing and playing at every opportunity for as long as she can remember. Today, she plays guitar, banjo, writes prolifically, and plays upwards of 4-6 gigs weekly.
Lyndonville’s York Street Meeting House, a refurbished church with ringing acoustics, “is a perfect venue for an intimate concert with the rapidly up-and-coming singer/songwriter, an opportunity to see her in a neighborhood venue in what may well be the last summer before her career truly takes off,” states Catamount Arts, presenter of the show.
“If you haven’t seen Breanna Elaine yet,” writes music columnist DJ Dave Hoffenberg for Mountain Times, “I recommend doing so.”
For more information or to secure advance tickets to see Breanna Elaine in Lyndon, visit catamountarts.org.
