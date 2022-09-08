Brian McCarthy Orchestra Visits NVU-Lyndon Sept. 24

Jazz trumpet player Ray Vega sits in with the Brian McCarthy Orchestra Sept. 24 at NVU-Lyndon. McCartthy is pictured above. (Courtesy photo)

LYNDONVILLE — Saxophonist/composer Brian McCarthy directs a 17-piece jazz orchestra in a program that includes new works. Featuring trumpet icon Ray Vega, the orchestra will showcase Latin jazz originals and classic standards at a Sept. 24 concert at NVU-Lyndon’s Alexander Twilight Theater.

