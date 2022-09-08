Brian McCarthy Orchestra Visits NVU-Lyndon Sept. 24

LYNDONVILLE — Saxophonist/composer Brian McCarthy directs a 17-piece jazz orchestra in a program that includes new works. Featuring trumpet icon Ray Vega, the orchestra will showcase Latin jazz originals and classic standards at a Sept. 24 concert at NVU-Lyndon’s Alexander Twilight Theater.
Vermont artist Brian McCarthy is a two-time Vermont Community Foundation and two-time Vermont Arts Council grant awardee. His album, The Better Angels of Our Nature, achieved “Best of 2017” recognitions from DownBeat Magazine, Huffington Post, and Cadence Magazine along with being named the Times Argus “Album of the Year.” His follow up album, After|Life, is set to release this winter. The 7 p.m. show is presented by KCP Presents in association with Vermont State University.
After two years of live performances being limited due to COVID-19, McCarthy set his sights on starting a jazz orchestra. “I have always wanted to write for my own Jazz Orchestra featuring the talent we have here in Vermont, and the pandemic really pushed me to not wait any longer,” he said.
Ray Vega is a veteran of the bands of Tito Puente, Ray Barretto, and Mongo Santamaria. He has also performed and recorded with Joe Henderson, Lionel Hampton, Mel Torme, and Paquito D’Rivera. He continues his extensive career as a performer here in Vermont, as well as an educator at University of Vermont, and host of Vermont Public’s “Friday Night Jazz.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.