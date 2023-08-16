‘Bride Of Memphre’ Arrives In August At Haskell Opera House

The cast of Bride of Memphre: Back, Mike Desjardins, Leesa Guay-Timpson, Jessica Maurice, John Young, Annie Duriez. Front, Matthew Rumball-Petre, Michael Rudder, Marianna Barrett, Kathryn Maurice. (Courtesy photo)
DERBY — Borderline Players is debuting a play by Stanstead, Quebec, playwright/humorist Ross Murray as part of its Local Artists Showcase. Entitled Bride of Memphré, the comedy runs Aug. 18-19-20 and 25-26-27 at the Haskell Opera House in Stanstead/Derby Line.
As Dani and Cynthia gather with their parents at Blueberry Point on Lake Memphremagog to celebrate their wedding, they imagine the only thing that could possibly spoil their day is some “local color” camped out with his cooler of beer. But the ceremony is soon interrupted by Dex, a swimmer who claims to have encountered Memphré, the legendary creature of the lake, with significant, possibly apocalyptic implications. Foundations are rattled and secrets are revealed in a comedy that asks just how far the audience willing to believe.
This is the second original play for Borderline Players by Ross Murray, who also directs. It’s also the second to touch on border mythology. Murray’s 2019 play, All Together Now, centered around the rumour that the ex-Beatles planned to meet at the Haskell Opera House. As in his previous play, Murray uses the legend for a wholly original story.
“I think it’s appealing for audiences to see their own stories and their own communities depicted on stage,” says Murray. “And the thing about legends is they can be adapted to whatever ‘truth’ serves the story. In fact, in Bride of Memphré, there’s the whole question of what is truth? How do you know anything is real, whether it’s a lake creature or true love?”
Like the characters they portray, the cast of Bride of Memphre are from Vermont and Quebec, English and French, including several actors making their Borderline debut.
Performances are Aug. 18-19-20 and 25-26-27. Showtimes Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 3 p.m. More information at https://borderlineplayers.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.