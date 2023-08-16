‘Bride Of Memphre’ Arrives In August At Haskell Opera House
The cast of Bride of Memphre: Back, Mike Desjardins, Leesa Guay-Timpson, Jessica Maurice, John Young, Annie Duriez. Front, Matthew Rumball-Petre, Michael Rudder, Marianna Barrett, Kathryn Maurice. (Courtesy photo)

DERBY — Borderline Players is debuting a play by Stanstead, Quebec, playwright/humorist Ross Murray as part of its Local Artists Showcase. Entitled Bride of Memphré, the comedy runs Aug. 18-19-20 and 25-26-27 at the Haskell Opera House in Stanstead/Derby Line.

