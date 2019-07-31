‘Bright Star’ To Shine On The Weathervane Stage Tonight

WHITEFIELD, N.H — The Weathervane Theatre will present Bright Star.
Inspired by a true story, Bright Star is about the chance meeting of a successful literary editor and a young ambitious WWII soldier who discover a life-changing secret. Fueled by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell’s bluegrass score, this sweeping tale of love and redemption is set against the rich backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and 40s. Bright Star opens Thursday, Aug. 1 and plays in alternating repertory through Aug. 28. Bright Star is directed by Weathervane Theatre Producing Artistic Director Ethan Paulini.
Like all titles presented in this season, Bright Star has never been before presented on the Weathervane stage:
“I keep saying this is Weathervane Theatre Audience’s favorite show that they don’t even know yet. This is a strong, compelling, and poignant story about family, love, and the power of redemption coupled with an evocative and toe tapping country/folk/bluegrass score. I truly believe this will be the hit of the season. And you never know, maybe Steve Martin will show up to play the banjo! Not only is he a major comedic movie star, he also knows how to write a fabulous musical,” said Paulini.
Bright Star first premiered in 2014 at the Old Globe in San Diego and despite a brief 2016 Broadway run, it is quickly emerging as a regional theatre favorite.
Bright Star marks the second production directed by Paulini this season. He helmed the season opener: Irving Berlin’s White Christmas and will also direct the season closer: Sister Act. Bright Star is music directed by Colin Keating and choreographed by Taryn Herman.
