Burke Fall Festival Returns Sept. 24

BURKE — After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, the Burke Fall Festival returns to East Burke Village this Saturday, Sept. 24.
“It’s always a great day in the village at the Fall Festival,” said Burke Area Chamber of Commerce Administrator Laura Malieswski. “There’s definitely something for every member of the family to enjoy, including a huge craft fair, wagon rides, live music, a wildlife show and a country barbeque.”
The festival kicks off at 10 a.m. with the parade. This year’s theme is Celebrating our Local Schools. “After everything our local teachers and school staff have been through in the last two years, we wanted to recognize them for their adaptability and dedication to students and families,” said Malieswski.
After the parade, the Burke Chamber will announce 2021 and 2022 citizens of the year (always a surprise for the winners).
There’s plenty for the kids, including face painting, a farm animal petting area and an interactive wildlife presentation from Wildlife Encounters at 11 a.m. Lyndon Rescue will host Rubber Ducky races at Dishmill Brook, where they will also have a 50/50 raffle. The Burke Chamber info booth will have a raffle of items donated by vendors. The East Burke Library will have a book sale and quilt raffle.
On the green, 70 artists and crafters will be showcasing their wares including hand-turned wooden bowls, jewelry, hand-made soaps, fiber arts, pottery, specialty foods and much more. While perusing craft-fair offerings, patrons can enjoy live music, and a lunch of country BBQ, burgers, hot dogs, sausages and side dishes.
Just down the road, East Burke School will be hosting an open house with school and food forest tours, cider pressing demos, wood-fired pizza and more. Across the road, Thaddeus Stevens School will be showing off its new digs and offering arts & crafts activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.