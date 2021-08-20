BURKE — After a hiatus last year due to COVID, the Burke Fall Festival is back and happening Saturday, Sept. 25 in East Burke Village. “It’s a full day of fun that brings friends, neighbors and visitors together to celebrate the season and enjoy a wonderful community festival,” said Burke Area Chamber of Commerce Administrator, Laura Malieswski.
“It’s always a great day in the village at the Fall Festival,” she added. “There’s definitely something fun for every member of the family to enjoy, including a huge craft fair, wagon rides, rubber ducky races and a country barbeque.”
The festival kicks off at 10 a.m. with the parade. This year’s theme is Celebrating Our Local Schools. “After everything our local teachers and school staff have been through in the last year, we wanted to recognize them for their adaptability and dedication to students and families,” said Malieswski.
After the parade, the Burke Chamber will announce the 2021 Burke Citizen of the Year (always a surprise for the winner). There’s plenty for the kids to do all day, whether they want to meet farm critters, have some free ice cream, or get their face painted. There’s even an interactive wildlife presentation from Wildlife Encounters at 11 a.m.
From raffles to cow plop bingo, there are plenty of chances to win big. The Chamber Info Booth will have a raffle of items donated by Fall Festival Craft Fair vendors.
On the green, artists and crafters will showcase their wares, including hand-turned wooden bowls, jewelry, hand-made soaps, fiber arts, pottery, locally-made chocolate truffles and more. While event-goers peruse the offerings and enjoy a burger or sausage from the BBQ, the band Chickweed will be performing at the gazebo.
To learn more about the festival, visit BurkeVermont.com or contact the Burke Area Chamber of Commerce at 802-626-4124 or burkechamber@burkevermont.com. “The Festival is a fundraiser with proceeds used to help the Burke Chamber promote the area and provide services to chamber members,” Malieswski said. “We look forward to a great day at the festival!”
