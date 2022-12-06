BURKE — Santa kicks off a day of holiday festivities in and around Burke with his annual visit in West Burke Sunday, Dec. 11 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Community Building in West Burke (next to the town offices). There will be cookies, cider, cotton candy, popcorn, a crafts project for kids and wagon rides. The event is hosted by the Burke Area Chamber of Commerce and the West Burke United Methodist Church.

