BURKE — Santa kicks off a day of holiday festivities in and around Burke with his annual visit in West Burke Sunday, Dec. 11 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Community Building in West Burke (next to the town offices). There will be cookies, cider, cotton candy, popcorn, a crafts project for kids and wagon rides. The event is hosted by the Burke Area Chamber of Commerce and the West Burke United Methodist Church.
At 3 p.m. activities move to East Burke with a tree lighting celebration and holiday party at the Burke Mountain Club in the village. The Chamber will be choosing winners of the annual Christmas Tree contest. Fifteen trees are lighting up the green for the holidays. Local businesses and schools each ‘adopted’ and decorated a tree as part of the contest. Chamber officials will choose five winning trees, and each winner will receive a check made out to the charity of their choice.
“The trees on the green are always a welcoming sight for the holidays,” said Chamber administrator, Laura Malieswski. “Things get pretty competitive, too. It’s always tough to pick winners, but win or lose, everyone has fun decorating their tree and being part of the display.”
For more information about both events, visit burkevermont.com or call 626-4124.
