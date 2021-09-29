Burklyn Arts Council To Celebrate Trustee

The Burklyn Arts Council (BAC) Trustees are hosting a celebration of Sue Gallagher’s nearly 30 years of dedicated work as a BAC Board member.
Gallagher spearheaded community awareness of BAC’s role by increasing awareness of the arts in the local public/private schools, including awarding scholarships to talented students and organizing well-attended July and December craft fairs.
She joined Burklyn in 1993, when it was managed by an executive director and met quarterly. Since the executive director retired in 1994 and Burklyn became an all-volunteer organization, Gallagher has acted as president or co-president except for a two-year hiatus. She is the mother of two sons, a Northeast Kingdom native, an amateur musician, and has lived in Lyndon for over 40 years. Her work history includes teaching, a lot of substitute teaching, work in the St. Johnsbury Academy alumni office, and twelve years as director of public information at Lyndon State College.
The celebration will be held at the Satellite Gallery, 71 Depot Street, Lyndonville from 4-6:45p on Tuesday, October 5th. Refreshments will be available.
