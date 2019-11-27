The Burklyn Arts Council will host its 50th annual winter craft fair on Saturday, December 7th, and Sunday, December 8th, at the Lyndon Town School.
From 10 am - 4 pm on Saturday and from 10 am- 3 pm on Sunday, the school will be home to dozens of juried local craftspeople and artists.
These vendors create a wide variety of from-scratch wares to pass rigorous entry requirements; meanwhile Burklyn trustees and volunteers cook and serve homemade meals and staff the Burklyn Arts Council cookie table with a stunning assortment of fresh baked cookies donated by local families.
There will also be live music and free children’s activities and, as returning patrons know, plenty of friends and neighbors to visit with while you shop. Student art work will be on display in celebration of our wonderful young artists, as all the money raised by the fair goes to support arts programming in our Kingdom East schools and communities. In the 2018- 2019 academic year, the not-for-profit Burklyn Arts Council distributed almost $13,000 for arts in the schools. If your Kingdom East child has attended a performance at Catamount, participated in the Children’s Theater, or enjoyed visiting artists at their schools - chances are that the Burklyn fairs have helped to fund these activities.
Four new crafters join this winter’s fair. Kevin Hart is a photographer from Hardwick, who offers a wide array of prints of his fine art and landscape photography.
Christine Pratt is a hand-weaver based in Bradford, who enjoys working with a variety of fibers, especially cotton, rayon chenille, and wool; each lets her experiment with different aspects of color and texture in her designs.
Bridget LaMell from Waitsfield, also crafts with fibers, but her joy is in creating original designs to sew. She creates handbags, skirts, and more under the label of Reign Vermont.
Finally, Sandy Monteith from Derby Center, brings her “Beadz, Bagz, and Baublez” to Burklyn - a wide assortment of lovingly sewed pieces from phone holders to lip balm cozies in a beautiful array of fabrics.
These crafters join returning artists and artisans to offer a unique and fun way to spend part of your weekend.
