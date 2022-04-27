Burklyn Arts Crafts Fair Is A Go For July 2

LYNDONVILLE — In a sign the world is beginning to open up after COVID 19, the organizing committee for the Burklyn Arts Summer Fair announced this week that the annual arts celebration will be held rain or shine Saturday, July 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., in Bandstand Park in Lyndonville. The fair is held, rain or shine.
It will be the 52nd year for the arts event, held in December at Lyndon Town School, as well as during the summer in Lyndonville. Proceeds from the festivals benefit arts in the schools in the Kingdom East School District, serving eight communities.
The Burklyn Arts Council, established by Elizabeth Brouha in 1971, provides mini grants for arts-related projects in the schools and communities, including projects, music and art supplies, visiting artists, and community events. “Each year, the council, through these art fairs, raises around $30,000 to help support these worthwhile projects,” Burklyn Arts Council president Cara Berryman said.
The fairs are unique because all the artisans, who sell items at the events, are juried, with most hailing from northeastern Vermont and northern New Hampshire. “The juried element of the crafts is important because it has ensured a reputation for high quality and craftsmanship over the many years of the festivals,” Berryman noted.
The crafts fair will also feature local entertainment, children’s activities, a silent raffle, luncheon specialties and its traditional strawberry shortcake. There is no charge to attend the fair.
Berryman notes there is still time for vendors to sign up for the fair. She can be reached at (802) 328-2683 or bandcberryman@gmail.com.
Information on the summer fair can be found on the council’s website, burklyn-arts.org.
