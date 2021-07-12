Busy Weekend Planned At Harvey’s Lake

BARNET — A full slate of activities is scheduled by Harney’s Lake Association next Saturday, July 17 at the lake.
“Things That Make You Laugh!” is the theme of the day. It kicks off with the Mile Long Yard Sale from 8 a.m.-noon, leading to the 12:30 p.m. boat parade for non-motorized boats. At 1 p.m., the motors fire up for the boat parade for motorized boats, and during this time, the Barnet Fire Department will have grills fired up for its chicken BBQ at West Barnet Church from 11:30 a.m-2:30 p.m.
An ice cream social at Harvey’s Lake Beach gets under way at 4 p.m., and an hour later at 5 p.m., boat parade award will be handed out.
A kayak raffle winner will also be announced at this time, and the day concludes with a fireworks display over the lake.
For more info call Jan Sherman at 802-535-2832 westbarnet@hotmail.com. For BBQ reservations call the fire station at 633-3800.
