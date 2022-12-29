By Jay Craven: A Holiday Encounter – Part 2

NOTE: Jay started this story last week, telling of complications when two delivery men arrived at his driveway to off-load and install a washer/dryer. Their 26-foot U-Haul truck lacked snow tires and couldn’t get up his driveway. Jay called around for a pick-up truck to save the day, and finally reached Barnet contractor, Bill Graves, who kindly offered his stake body truck sitting in the dooryard at his home. Jay and the delivery men got the appliances up the hill and to the second floor of his house when one of the men announced that they didn’t seem to have the “stack kit” that was essential to carrying out the installation.
I figured I’d stick around while the guys got everything connected and it’s a good thing I did. Because when the taller man reviewed his box full of connectors and hoses, he came up short.
“We don’t seem to have the stack kit,” he said. “And we can’t do the job without the kit.”
At this point, after having procured Bill’s truck and thrown out my back helping the guys muscle the washer and dryer into my house, I felt comfortable enough with the two Texas men to hold out my hand and introduce myself.
Looking startled, the taller fellow glanced at his brother, then nodded. “Pleased to meet you. I’m Duncan.”
His brother joined in. “I’m Clarence.”
“So,” I said, “the salesman in Lebanon assured me that he was selling me everything I needed to install the washer and dryer. I’m not really experienced at this.”
“Then he should have included the stack kit,” Duncan said. “We don’t have one with us.”
I didn’t want to allow even a moment of deliberation. “How about if I call around and see if I can find one? I found the truck. Maybe I can come up with a stack kit.”
“Whirlpool stack kit,” said Clarence. Make sure it’s Whirlpool.”
I reflected with nostalgia on the days when there was a Sears store on Eastern Avenue and then the Green Mountain Mall. Sherm Laughton ran it for years and you could always depend on Sherm to make sure any Kenmore washer, dryer, or refrigerator made it to your house – and got serviced when needed.
“I’ll make some calls,” I said. “Maybe you can start the installation and take it as far as you can. Then I can get you some lunch and dash out for a split second to get a stack kit.”
“Yeah,” said Clarence. “OK.”
This was a do-or-die mission for me. In two days, my son Sascha’s in-laws would arrive from North Carolina for a three-night visit. Then my sister, followed by a steady stream of six of Jasper’s friends from New York and Boston. And we already had a six-foot stack of socks, shirts, bedsheets, and pillowcases waiting to be washed.
I went fast to the phone and called Aubuchon Hardware in St. J. No luck. Then I called Home Depot in Littleton. “None in stock,” said the saleswoman. “But we can order one.”
“Is there any other place I might try?”
“You could try Lowe’s,” said the saleswoman. “But don’t tell anyone I said that. It’s bad for business.”
“I won’t tell anyone. Thanks.”
I called Lowe’s and waited while the clerk checked. “I’ve got exactly one Whirlpool stack kit,” she said. I asked her to hold it.
I raced to Littleton – but first had to convince my son, Jasper, to drive me to Bill Graves’ house, so I could pick up my car. And I checked with Clarence and Duncan.
“OK, guys,” I said, “a stroke of luck. I found a stack kit. It’s about a half-hour away.”
“Yeah,” said Clarence. “Sounds good.”
“I’ll leave some chicken salad, bread, and soup downstairs. Help yourself – also to anything in the fridge.”
The guys looked up from their work and nodded.
“Plus, I’ll stop by an ATM,” I said, “and get a hundred twenty dollars cash – a bonus for you.”
“Sounds fair,” said Duncan. “We’ll finish here and stop for lunch.”
Jasper and I headed down our driveway to discover the 26-foot U-Haul totally blocking our road. We turned right, adding five minutes to our drive. At Lowe’s I found the saleswoman I’d called deep in conversation with a mother and daughter about a sink-based garbage disposal. I didn’t want to interrupt and started looking in places I thought she might have stashed the stack kit. She figured out who I was.
“It’s behind the box under the cash register.”
I grabbed the small plastic bag with a few simple parts inside, then sprinted to the check out register. “Would you like it gift wrapped?” the check-out attendant asked, with a chuckle.
“No,” I said, but I am curious about one thing.
“Try me,” she said.
“Why is Loew’s built next door to Home Depot? Isn’t that bad for business?”
“The rumor was that the guy that owned Home Depot had a bitter divorce with his wife – who took what money she got and, for revenge, started Lowe’s and built every store as close as she could to Home Depot. But I looked into it and it’s not true. So, I don’t know why they build so close to each other.”
I thanked her and ran to my car. I made it to Lowe’s and back to my house in 52 minutes. As I drove up my hill I was pleased to see that the huge U-Haul was no longer blocking our road – until I realized it was gone. Clarence and Duncan had driven away, never to be seen again.
I walked upstairs and saw the new dryer sitting in my hallway and the washer only partly connected. I called the dealer and had a long conversation with a gentleman in India. Then he realized that I was a “Total Tech” member and deserved additional consideration – so he transferred me, and I told my long story a second time – with no results.
I fretted through the afternoon, realizing that I had to return Bill Graves’ truck, except for the fact that I still had my heavy old washer/dryer on it. I sent a text, telling Bill my sad story and saying I’d return his truck once I could get Jasper to help me heave the old appliances off the truck in front of my old barn – until I could figure something else out.
I got a text back from Bill. “I’ll get Lucas to finish the installation Thursday. Bye.”
I breathed a deep sigh of relief – then sent a note to remind him that I’d return his truck after Jasper got home. Bill sent a second text.
“Mr. Craven. Leave the units in the truck. I will leave them at the metal joint in St. Johnsbury sometime.”
My holiday angel had arrived this year. And his name was Bill.
Happy new year!
