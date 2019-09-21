The town of Cabot will celebrate its 59th Annual Fall Foliage Festival on Tuesday, Oct. 1. Everyone is welcome.
Executive Director Lori Augustyniak said, “Cabot’s Annual Fall Foliage Festival has a well-rounded mix of events that explore the best of Cabot and Vermont - a diverse offering of art, music, nature, history and food.”
At the 2019 Cabot Fall Foliage Event enjoy:
• Browsing wares produced by Cabot area artists and craftspeople and viewing a special Fiber Arts exhibit at the Cabot Artisans Gallery;
• Reveling in the colors of Cabot’s fall foliage by taking a trail walk, hike, tours and shutterbug tour highlighting some of the best views in Vermont;
• Homemade meals for lunch and supper: Corn chowder and chili lunch served from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.; Turkey supper - seatings at 5 and 6:15 p.m.;
• Touring local points of interest including, the Cabot Creamery, Burtt’s Apple Orchard, & Klingler Wood Carving & Art Gallery;
• The Fall Foliage variety show
Cabot’s Fall Foliage Festival is part of the North East Kingdom Fall Foliage Festival - a special week of events (September 29 - October 5, 2019) showcasing autumn and providing authentic Vermont experiences in seven NEK towns.
