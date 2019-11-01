CABOT — The Dean of contra dance callers, Dudley Laufman, will call the Cabot Old Time Family Contra and Square Dance, Saturday, Nov. 9, 7:30 p.m., at Willey Hall in downtown Cabot. Live music will be provided by David Carpenter, Franklin Heyburn and the Hull’s Union Victory String Band with April Werner.
Dudley Laufman has been calling dances for a long time and was a founding member of the Canterbury Country Dance Orchestra. In 2009 he received a National Heritage Fellowship awarded by the National Endowment for the Arts, which is the United States’ highest honor in the folk and traditional arts.
The dances are taught and are easily learned by young and old. The contra and square dances are traditional Vermont and New England social dances that have been danced for many generations in the town halls, barns and kitchens around Vermont.
The music is provided by piano and an assortment of fiddles, mandolins, guitars and the occasional surprise instrument. Musicians are always invited to sit in and join with the fun of playing traditional dance tunes.
The Cabot Old Time Family Contra and Square Dance is held on the second Saturday of the month September to May. The dance series is sponsored by the Cabot Library and Cabot Arts.
Everyone is invited to attend. There is a small donation requested to defray costs. For more information contact David Carpenter 802-426-3225 or email samlyman@fairpoint.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.