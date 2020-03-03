Cabot To Celebrate Equinox With Celtic Triple-Feature

Cabot will celebrate the return of Spring with a dynamic lineup of regional Celtic musicians at the Willey Building Auditorium on Saturday, March 21 at 7 p.m.
The lineup includes the the Zeichner Trio, Geordie Lynd, and Footworks.
Yasi, Oliver, and Louli Zeichner are a family band who have grown up in the hills of central Vermont. Each a strong and well-developed singer, their voices blend in both harmony and unison as only families can. Bringing age-old melodies alive with creativity in voice and instrument, the group has gained a reputation in Vermont as standard-bearers of the tradition.
Geordie Lynd of South Walden plays traditional Irish music on the fiddle. His playing style and repertoire show his allegiances to the Clare fiddle masters, and to the uilleann piping tradition. In concert, Geordie bring his audience into the world of this rich Irish music tradition.
Inspired by the high-energy Gaelic music of Ireland and Cape Breton Island, Footworks is a Vermont-based With Jacob Brillhart on fiddle, Jon Brillhart on whistle, and Tory Heft on guitar, Footworks provides a rich and balanced sound that is bound to get your feet tapping and your hands clapping.
