EAST HARDWICK — Caledonia Grange #9 is offering turkey bingo Friday, Nov. 5 at 6:30 p.m. The grange is located at 88 East Church St. in East Hardwick.
Disposable Bingo cards will be provided at the cost of 2 for $1, and Bingo daubers will be available (or bring your own).
Alongside cash prizes in the 50/50 games, three winners will take home an organic turkey donated by Wild Acres Farm in East Hardwick.
Capacity will be limited inside the hall to accommodate social distancing. Masks are required. Parking is limited, so carpooling is recommended.
This event is presented by Caledonia Grange #9 and Modern Times Theater. All proceeds will benefit community programming in East Hardwick. For more info, email moderntimestheater@gmail.com.
