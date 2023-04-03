Calvin Coolidge To Make St Johnsbury Return

Living history performer Tracy Messer will be the presenter at the St Johnsbury OLLI that Thursday afternoon from 1:30 - 3:00 pm. Tracy has performed as President Coolidge for the Calvin Coolidge Foundation, headquartered in Plymouth, Vt. since 1917. He followed Jim Cooke, who had kept President Coolidge’s memory alive and well for 30 years.
It was 100 years ago that a Vermonter became the 30th President of the United States upon the sudden death of Warren G. Harding. Calvin Coolidge was visiting his family homestead in Plymouth when he learned this news and was sworn into office by his father, acting under his authority as a notary public.
This appearance at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute coincides with the 115th anniversary of Calvin Jr’s birthday.
The presentation will include a 45-minute film produced by Mr. Messer, providing the back story about the devastating floods of 1927 that led up to President Calvin Coolidge’s heartfelt speech, “Vermont is a state I love.” This will be followed by the opportunity for questions and conversation with the speaker as Calvin Coolidge. A quote from this speech is displayed on the front wall of Fuller Hall at St Johnsbury Academy, where Calvin was a student for a year.
When asked, “Why did you choose to become the next 30th President of the United States?” Tracy responds with a smile, “I was born to play this role!” His maternal grandfather worked for the US Department of Agriculture starting with the Coolidge administration. As a little girl, his mother joined in the annual Easter celebrations on the White House lawn, welcomed by President and Mrs. Coolidge and other connections with places Coolidge served or lived.
Catamount Arts on Eastern Ave in St Johnsbury hosts the OLLI lectures. It is fully accessible.
