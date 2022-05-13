Campaign Launched For ‘#Getdowntown in St. J’

ST. JOHNSBURY — Residents and visitors to St. Johnsbury will soon be able to enjoy free #Getdowntown in St. J performance events thanks to a recently launched crowdfunding campaign.
Funds raised will support the creation of three “St. J Final Fridays” events on June 24, July 29 and Aug. 26 downtown on Railroad Street, as well as a performance series with local musicians performing downtown each Saturday afternoon until Labor Day.
The campaign is sponsored by the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development’s Better Places program, and led by Discover St. Johnsbury, in partnership with Catamount Arts and the Town of St. Johnsbury.
“Community-supported events like #Getdowntown in St. J help revitalize public places to build new economic opportunities for residents and visitors,” said Department of Housing and Community Development Commissioner Josh Hanford. “We’re proud to support community-driven efforts that add vibrancy, social life, and pride to Vermont’s communities.”
If the campaign reaches its $4,000 goal by June 12, the “#Getdowntown in St. J” will receive a matching grant of $8,000 from DHCD’s Better Places program.
The three St. J Final Fridays performance events are an all-new take on the pandemic-era #getdowntown events, which were launched as a partnership of Discover St. Johnsbury, Catamount Arts and the Town of St. Johnsbury in 2020. Melding creative, municipal and commercial interests into a fun, family-friendly series, the events in 2022 will create a nightlife atmosphere to bring energy and excitement to the downtown. From 4-7 p.m., Railroad Street will be closed to traffic and will be filled with art demonstrations, family activities, a gallery walk, sidewalk sales, a beer garden and more. At 7 p.m., the event will close out with a free Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury performance, produced by Catamount Arts and funded by the Levitt Foundation, right in the heart of downtown St. J.
“Discover St. Johnsbury works to stimulate and promote the vibrancy of St. Johnsbury’s culture, commerce, and community. We LOVE events like this, which meld all three aspects of our mission together into one fun package.” says Gillian Sewake, director of Discover St. Johnsbury.
Molly Stone, artistic director of Catamount Arts, states “The Levitt Foundation highlighted Catamount’s partnership with the Town and Discover St. Johnsbury at the 2022 National Convening in Los Angeles this past April. St. Johnsbury’s 2020 and 2021 #getdowntown events serve as an example of what successful partnership among arts and municipal organizations look like. St. J Final Friday events are the third iteration of this partnership, which has been fueled by overwhelming community support. We are excited to see this momentum continue in 2022 with this Better Places crowdfunding campaign.”
