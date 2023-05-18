Canadian Musicians Play May 27 In North Country

COLUMBIA, N.H. — The Great North Woods Center for the Arts (GNWCA) is hosting fiddler Cynthia MacLeod and guitarist/vocalist Gordon Belsher, said to be two of Prince Edward Island’s leading ambassadors of traditional, high-energy music. The concert will be Saturday, May 27, at 7 p.m. at the GNWCA.
Cynthia MacLeod first delighted audiences locally some 15 years ago when she and Gordon Belsher played a concert in Lancaster. The GNWCA has since brought them individually and collectively back to the region, reportedly with great success.
MacLeod has a distinct style of fiddling that embraces both her local roots and her ancestral connection to the Scottish highlands. Since the beginning of her career as a young teenager, she has spent more than two decades on stages on PEI, across Canada, and elsewhere.
McLeod has released four studio albums and one live CD/DVD package, garnering regional awards and nominations. But live performances are where Cynthia truly shines, says GNWCA president Charlie Jordan.
“Her joyful, charismatic personality is exuded in her playing, and her natural way with audiences of any size turns strangers into instant fans,” he says. “Between 10 consecutive summers of hosting and performing at close to 200 Brackley Beach Ceilidhs, audiences from northern Manitoba to New England, from Havana and Japan, to excursions onboard Norwegian Cruise Line have delighted in Cynthia’s high-energy performances.”
Musically based on his Celtic roots, Gordon Belsher features an variety of songs, stories, and instrumentals. His solo recordings include his own compositions, along with covers of East Coast songwriters, Irish medleys and classics. Belsher has toured across Canada, the U.S., and abroad. His 2013 solo CD won Roots/Traditional Recording of the Year at the PEI Music Awards, and in 2014 he received the organization’s “Lifetime Achievement” Award.
“This show will definitely have you moving your feet, as there’s no sitting still once Cynthia and Gordon take to the stage,” Jordan said. “It has been a while since we’ve been able to bring them both back to the North Country and we are delighted that they’ve been able to work us into their busy schedule.”
