Canadian Musicians Play May 27 In North Country

Prince Edward Island musicians Cynthia MacLeod and Gordon Belsher, (Courtesy photo)

COLUMBIA, N.H. — The Great North Woods Center for the Arts (GNWCA) is hosting fiddler Cynthia MacLeod and guitarist/vocalist Gordon Belsher, said to be two of Prince Edward Island’s leading ambassadors of traditional, high-energy music. The concert will be Saturday, May 27, at 7 p.m. at the GNWCA.

