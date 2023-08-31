Cantrip Opening KCP Presents Season

The KCP Presents performing arts series opens Wednesday, Sept. 6, with Celt-rock group Cantrip. Pipes, fiddle, guitar, and three-part harmonies combine traditional Scottish music with modern influences for a foot-stomping sound, beginning at 7 p.m., at the Catamount ArtPort, on Memorial Drive, in the Green Mountain Mall.
Named for an old Scots term meaning charm, magic spell, or piece of mischief, Cantrip employs unexpected twists and turns in their potent musical arrangements. Swirling border pipes, raging fiddle, thunderous guitar and three rich voices blend to create an energetic, larger-than-life sound.
Cantrip sprung from a jam session in Edinburgh nearly 20 years ago. Their driving music immediately earned a mass of followers, and they were quickly signed to the Foot Stompin’ label. After releasing their first album “Silver,” they moved to the United States and began years of touring.
After a period of hiatus in which children were born and continents were left for new ones, Cantrip redefined its sound. The band tightened its arrangements while expanding its influence. New inspirations began creeping into the sound, complementing the traditional foundation of the band. This more mature sound debuted on “The Crossing” (2016), to high acclaim. In 2019, the band gathered 50 of its closest friends and fans and returned to its roots, re-recording “Silver” in a live format, re-arranged yet with a more youthful sound than the original. The process inspired a new approach for the band, which they implemented for their fifth studio album “Undark.”
In late 2019, they spent a week in their original home of Edinburgh creating and recording new music. All of the tracks on this album were captured live in one take by engineer and longtime friend of the band Reuben Taylor. This seminal album shows a new, darker side of the group while preserving the elements that audiences have come to know and love. After 20 years of touring, Cantrip has found a character like no other.
Musicians Dan Houghton, Jon Bews, Alasdair White, and Eric McDonald stir a powerful blend of diverse musical elements in a sonic witches’ cauldron, making captivating order from spellbinding chaos.
“Their music,” reports the Orcadian, “comes from wild landscapes and wild places of spirit.”
For tickets to see Cantrip on Sept. 6, 7 p.m., at Catamount ArtPort, or to learn more about upcoming KCP Presents shows, including how to take advantage of early bird pricing, visit www.catamountarts.org or www.kcppresents.org. Alternatively, call 802-748-2600 or visit the Catamount Arts pop-up box office in the Caplan’s Building on Railroad Street in St. Johnsbury.
The KCP Presents Series is produced by Catamount Arts working in association with Kingdom County Productions and supported by generous local sponsors including Passumpsic Bank, St. Johnsbury Academy, Vermont Broadcast Associates, Vermont Public, Seven Days, The Point, The Autosaver Group, and with grant funding from the National Endowment for the Arts, Vermont Arts Council, and the New England Foundation for the Arts.
