Cantrip Opening KCP Presents Season

Cantrip will perform on Sept. 6 at the Catamount ArtPort in St. Johnsbury. The concert will kick off the KCP Presents season. (Contributed Photo)

The KCP Presents performing arts series opens Wednesday, Sept. 6, with Celt-rock group Cantrip. Pipes, fiddle, guitar, and three-part harmonies combine traditional Scottish music with modern influences for a foot-stomping sound, beginning at 7 p.m., at the Catamount ArtPort, on Memorial Drive, in the Green Mountain Mall.

