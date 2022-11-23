Cape Breton Christmas Comes To GNWCA

COLUMBIA, N.H. — A Maritimes Christmas Concert returns to the North Country on Sunday, Dec. 4, with the Cape Breton band Coig, featuring music, stories and traditions of the Cape Breton region of Nova Scotia during the holiday season.
This annual concert will be hosted at 7 p.m. by the Great North Woods Center for the Arts. “We are excited to see the return of one of our favorite Canadian group of musicians returning to our facility,” said GNWCA President Charlie Jordan. “And this year, they will be joined by Margie Beaton, one of east coast Canada’s greatest fiddlers.”
Coig has appeared in several concerts in northern New Hampshire over the past several years. The band includes Darren McMullen on guitar, mandolin, mandola, banjo, bouzouki, whistles, flute, vocals; Rachel Davis on fiddle, viola, vocals; and Chrissy Crowley on fiddle. The band is also accompanied by guitarist Thierry Clouette of Montreal.
Beaton, who comes from a long line of Celtic musicians, started her musical career at the age of four, and learned step dance from her grandmother. By the time she was five years old, she were playing the Celtic violin along with her sister, Dawn. Coming from a family of fiddlers, dancers, and singers, learning step dancing and the violin at a young age was a logical development.
Fans will notice some changes in the playlist. “We’re singing a lot more on stage, and Rachel and I are a lot more comfortable behind the vocal mic,” confirms McMullen.
Coig’s music is a unique combination of influences. It’s traditional, but performed in a lot of non-traditional ways. “We all come from sort of a traditional background, but then we have different influences that we’re interested in,” explains Rachel Davis. “Chrissy likes to dive into a lot of world music, Darren comes from a kind of Irish theme from playing around. More of the traditional Cape Breton music is really what I love, plus all the folk songs, so it’s an interesting mix.”
Tickets information can be found at www.gnwca.org or at the door on the night of the show. The band also asks for donations for the Colebrook area food pantry. A box will be placed near the concessions stand for food or cash donations.
For more information call 603-246-8998 or visit gnwca.org.
