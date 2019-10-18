On Oct. 30, 1938, frightening news bulletins coming from the Columbia Broadcasting Studios in New York City announced that mysterious creatures and their war machine had landed and were moving toward New York City.
It was a Halloween prank broadcast on the Mercury Theater’s On the Air program, featuring its host Orson Welles; that show with the frightening news bulletins was called “The War of the Worlds.”
The Carriage Lane Players will offer a recreation of that broadcast during a dinner-theater on Oct. 26 (at 6 p.m.) and Oct. 27 (at 4 p.m.) at the Black Bear Tavern in Colebrook. Each show will include an autumn-season dinner served by the Black Bear staff, followed by the dimming of lights and the theatrics of Steven Bunnell, Steven Ross, John Falconer, John Quigley, and Charlie Jordan, who play various parts from the original script. Bunnell will be featured at length as Orson Welles. Nancy Smith and Tom Jordan oversee the special effects of sounds and lighting.
Advance reservations are necessary for this special show—and tickets can only be purchased through the Black Bear Tavern, 151 Main Street in Colebrook, N.H.
“It is a real treat to bring this show to our local audience,” said Director Donna Jordan. “The special lighting and sound effects will add to the eerie feeling that are aliens landing in their spacecraft, and this all-male show will provide a new and different take on acting for our audience.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.