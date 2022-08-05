Catamount Arts has announced an ambitious schedule of arts classes and workshops this fall for adults and children. The exciting line-up includes flute, acting, photography, painting, mono-printing, poetry, string ensemble and violin. An influx of new teaching artists, as well as old and new community partnerships have contributed to the abundance of learning opportunities.

