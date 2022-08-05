Catamount Arts has announced an ambitious schedule of arts classes and workshops this fall for adults and children. The exciting line-up includes flute, acting, photography, painting, mono-printing, poetry, string ensemble and violin. An influx of new teaching artists, as well as old and new community partnerships have contributed to the abundance of learning opportunities.
“We are delighted to welcome many new teaching artists who are eager to share their passions with adults and young people in the region,” says Catamount Arts Education Director Anne Campbell. “We are also grateful to have received funding through Vermont Afterschool which allows us to increase our education offerings for students in grades K-12.”
A few slots are still open in a couple of August classes, including Project Peacetrain: Upcycled Clothing, for children going into grades 5-9, and Natural Dyeing with Wild Plants, open to adults and high schoolers. Project Peacetrain takes place Monday-Friday, Aug. 15-19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Natural Dyeing with Wild Plants is a weekend workshop, Aug, 27 and 28, from 9 a.m. to noon. Registration for these classes will close soon, so those interested in participating are encouraged to visit www.catamountarts.org or call (802) 748-2600 without delay.
Classes opening for children this fall include a new season of EPIC Music ensemble and violin instruction for grades 4 and up, as well as two new classes: StoryTown Theatre, for grades 4-6, and Telling It on the Mountain, a poetry-writing class for ages 10 and up. EPIC Music ensemble and violin instruction will take place Monday and Thursday afternoons beginning Sept. 12 and running through the duration of the school year.
StoryTown Theatre participants will rehearse and perform a short play over six weeks, meeting every Tuesday and Thursday, from 3-5, Sept. 1 through Nov. 17. This class is free thanks to funding from the Vermont Afterschool and Summer Expanding Access Grant and 21st Century Community Learning Centers programs, and is offered in partnership with St. Johnsbury School’s CatCH afterschool program on StoryTown Theatre. “We hope,” Campbell says, “that this is the first of many collaborations with the CatCH program!”
Telling It on the Mountain, a poetry-writing class taught by Belfast, Maine poet laureate, Toussaint St. Negritude will meet Wednesdays from 2-4, Sept. 21 through Oct. 26. Multigenerational participation is encouraged in this class, which will explore the creation of poetry inspired by different techniques, experiences and ideas, culminating in a class anthology. Adults and children are both welcome in Telling It on the Mountain.
Additional arts education classes and workshops for adults include Peace & Harmony: Native American Flute, on Sunday afternoons, Sept. 11 through Oct. 2; Better Acting and Rock Hard Confidence on Monday evenings from Sept. 19 through Nov. 14; Getting to Know YOUR Camera, Tuesday evenings from Sept. 20 to Oct. 18; Low-Teh Monoprint Workshops on Wednesday evenings, Sept. 28 through Oct. 12; Plein Air Painting, Thursday mornings from Sept. 29 through Oct. 13, and, coming in November, Birch Bark Ornaments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.