Catamount Announces Family Circus Workshop And Show At ArtPort

ST. JOHNSBURY — Registration is open for Catamount Arts’ Cirque Us Family Circus Workshop, scheduled for Saturday, April 22, 3-5 p.m., at ArtPort in the Green Mountain Mall.
Cirque Us Family Circus Workshop covers human pyramids, tumbling, juggling, acrobatics, and clowning for the whole family. “If you’ve ever wanted to run away with the circus, here’s your chance,” quipped Catamount Arts’ Erin Narey.
Taught by members of Cirque Us, a Boston-based circus entertainment and education company, the workshop encourages participants to flip, fall, and clown around with real circus performers.
The fee for the workshop includes admission to “One Man’s Trash: A Repurposed Circus,” also April 22, at 7 p.m. Payment plans and scholarship information are available at 802-748-2600, extension 109. Participants must bring a water bottle and wear clothes that are comfortable for moving.
Following the workshop, Cirque Us will perform “One Man’s Trash: A Repurposed Circus,” at the ArtPort, at 7 p.m. Originally produced in 2016, the show is back for its third national tour following the overwhelming success of its 2022 revival. With limitless spirit and can-do attitude, the Cirque Us cast reanimates discarded objects to create an entire show of upcycled props and ingenuity.
To register for Cirque Us Family Workshop, April 22nd, from 3-5 pm at Catamount ArtPort, or to learn more about the 7 p.m. show, visit catamountarts.org. An online enrollment form must be completed after purchasing tickets to the workshop.
Cirque Us is a Boston-based circus entertainment and education company that produces full-length original works and curates customized circus experiences, including camps and workshops, for people of all ages and abilities.
