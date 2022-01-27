Catamount Announces Films for Black History Month

ST. JOHNSBURY — Catamount Arts continues its monthly community-curated film series next month with special selections by Robert Farlice in celebration of Black History Month.
Farlice will host free screenings of “Buffalo Soldiers” on Feb. 9, and “A Raisin in the Sun” on Feb. 23. Farlice will introduce each film with some historical context and will lead an audience discussion after each screening. Both screenings are free.
Buffalo Soldiers, from 1997 starring Danny Glover, Timothy Busfield and Carl Lumbly, is based on the exploits of the 10th and 11th cavalries. Commissioned after the Civil War, Buffalo Soldiers were sent west to accompany settlers’ wagon trains and suppress uprisings of indigenous populations. Buffalo Soldiers were alongside Theodore Roosevelt during the Battle of San Juan Hill.
The film explores the use of soldiers in the pursuit of Victorio, an Apache-Mescalero warrior and his people. Buffalo Soldiers examines the double standard and exploitation endured by the Black cavalry. The film will be shown at 7 p.m. at Catamount Arts.
A Raisin in the Sun is the first performance of a work written by an African American playwright on Broadway. A vivid, complex blend of drama and comedy, it follows the Youngers, a Black family living on Chicago’s South Side in the 1950s, as they navigate conflicting ideas of the American Dream in the wake of an unexpected financial windfall.
Farlice has a film and television background and worked at San Francisco State for 30 years. His two main interests are Third World cinema and Film Noir. “I like to delve deeper into a film than just watching it,” Farlice says. “There are so many aspects to the development and production. I approach my presentations so that a viewer can get a deeper understanding of the intent and meaning of a film.”
Admission to Catamount’s Wednesday night community-curated film series is free, but patrons are required to comply with Catamount’s COVID safety protocol.
