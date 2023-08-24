Catamount Announces Return Of Fall Arts Classes
Students in the Better Acting and Rock Hard Confidence class at Catamount Arts prepare for the Rock Hard Confidence Vaudeville Revue on Nov. 14. From left: Stacy Sleurs Blodgett, Ken Chapman, Sawyer Blodgett, Libby Hillhouse and Lorraine Janowski. (Courtesy photo)

ST. JOHNSBURY — Catamount Arts has announced the return of three fall arts classes and workshops. The lineup includes acting, painting, and birch bark ornament-making. Registration is also open for two children’s arts classes: StoryTown Theatre and EPIC Music.

