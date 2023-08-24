Catamount Announces Return Of Fall Arts Classes

Students in the Better Acting and Rock Hard Confidence class at Catamount Arts prepare for the Rock Hard Confidence Vaudeville Revue on Nov. 14. From left: Stacy Sleurs Blodgett, Ken Chapman, Sawyer Blodgett, Libby Hillhouse and Lorraine Janowski. (Courtesy photo)
ST. JOHNSBURY — Catamount Arts has announced the return of three fall arts classes and workshops. The lineup includes acting, painting, and birch bark ornament-making. Registration is also open for two children’s arts classes: StoryTown Theatre and EPIC Music.
“Better Acting and Rock Hard Confidence” with William York Hyde is scheduled for Mondays, September 18-November 13, from 6-8 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, on Main Street. It will culminate in an hour-long performance for the public November 13.
Utilizing fun improv games, gentle acting exercises and a cross-over model of character development, this 8-week class will help participants to develop new life skills, gain more confidence and higher levels of self-awareness, and reveal or improve their latent acting skills. The final class is a staged revue of short plays and fun skits. Those who have participated in previous sessions of Better Acting are welcome to continue, as class will cover new material as well as honing skills presented in earlier sessions.
“Plein Air Painting: Fall Foliage” with Margaret Wiseheart Anderson will take place Thursdays, September 21-October from 1-4 p.m. Class will meet at Catamount Artport, at the Green Mountain Mall.
This experiential series will begin with an indoor lesson at the easel, then move outside to paint from life using regular or water soluble oil paints. Learning the basics of this time-honored technique will accelerate studio painting skills as well. All levels of experience are welcome. Class will take place rain or shine.
“Birch Bark Ornament-Making” is a one-day workshop scheduled for Saturday, November 12, from 1-5 p.m. at the Catamount ArtPort. Participants will create a decoration or gift from materials responsibly harvested in Vermont. Utilizing techniques common to the Scandinavian and Russian styles of basketry, students will craft birds and stars using strips of inner bark from the paper birch while learning how these materials are harvested and prepared.
Classes opening for children this fall include a new season of StoryTown Theatre, for students in grades 4-7, meeting Mondays and Wednesdays, September 6-November 29, 3:30-5 p.m. EPIC Music ensemble and strings instruction for grades 1 and up will be on four days per week starting in September.
Early enrollment is encouraged. For more information visit catamountarts.org or call 748-2600.
