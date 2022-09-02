ST. JOHNSBURY — Two new art exhibits open Labor Day weekend at Catamount Arts in St. Johnsbury.
Ann Young’s “In a Dangerous Time,” showing through Oct. 30, explores the role of art in troubled times with paintings about the intersection of helplessness and hopefulness. Chuck Trotsky’s “Slightly Irregular” challenges idea about who gets to make art, who gets to identify it, and even who gets to own it.
Painter Ann Young was commissioned by Patrice McDonough of Peacham to paint three pieces concerning Sahrawi human rights defender Sultana Khayya. Khayya’s native home of Western Sahara is the last active colony in Africa, which is controlled by the US-backed Moroccan military. A committed nonviolent activist, Khayya is a prominent leader in her community of indigenous women resisting the ongoing assault on her people and the plundering of her home’s natural resources, including phosphorous and fish, which are sold to sustain industrial food systems worldwide.
“In a Dangerous Time” includes the commissioned pieces.
“Human beings have always been living in a dangerous time,” Young says, “but perhaps it seems worse because…our time right now… has not yet receded into the history books.” Young’s paintings, she says, are created in response to feelings of grim despair and strong hope she feels when looking at the world beyond her “own little sphere.”
In Catamount’s Rankin Gallery, the exhibit “Slightly Irregular,” large acrylic paintings and small mixed media pieces are attributed to Chuck Trotsky. Trotsky is a fictitious online persona born of the late-night imaginings and collaborative ambitions of Vermont artist Ben Barnes. Trotsky’s paintings, iconic images pilfered from pop culture and paired with anachronistic props or contrasting settings, reference the digital world of his 2013 origins.
Smaller mixed-media paintings, often created with spray paint or house paint and hand cut stencils on paper or wood, are “less precious,” Barnes says, allowing more risk and a looser aesthetic that welcomes happy accidents and quirkier (and more affordable) pieces. “Trotsky pieces both large and small challenge our understanding of the familiar, however, with jarringly artificial elements or unexpected combinations that sometimes toe the line between humor and provocation,” Catamount officials say.It also is on display through Oct. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.