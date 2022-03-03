ST. JOHNSBURY — Catamount Arts has announced new opportunities for independent curators.
Catamount plans to support independent curators of contemporary art by providing gallery space for the realization of their diverse visions. Proposals are being accepted for 8-12 week exhibitions in Catamount’s non-profit exhibition space on Eastern Ave. beginning in April/May of this year.
The concept behind the exhibitions must be original, but curators are encouraged to explore their concepts as they wish. Curators might choose to organize an exhibition around medium or process, or they may choose to investigate social, cultural, historical, theoretical or political ideas. They may choose to include works in a single medium or several media. Catamount Arts is interested in fresh, new ideas that present contemporary visual art in interesting ways.
Curators are invited to submit proposals electronically. Proposals must include a curatorial statement, images of art samples, an artist list, artist bios, curator resume and bio, and a proposed public program. The proposed public program might be a curatorial talk, a gallery tour, an interview, a panel discussion, or a presentation of a related film in one of Catamount’s on-site film screening theaters.
Catamount Arts will provide a curatorial stipend, public relations support, installation assistance, insurance of artwork once onsite, an opening reception with refreshments, and hotel accommodation. In return, the curator will select artwork and act as artist liaison, arrange for transport of artwork, provide a detailed checklist of included work, and be available for installation, reception, and media coverage as needed.
Northern New England’s largest independent arts center, Catamount Arts hosts a diversified program of film, music, theater, dance, art, and arts education. Founded in 1975 as a traveling 16mm film series for rural Vermonters, Catamount today offers screenings of world class film, live simulcasts of the Metropolitan Opera and London’s National Theatre, and renowned art exhibits.
