Catamount Arts Announces May Programming

ST. JOHNSBURY — Catamount Arts recently announced a program of events this month to celebrate the return of local live arts and performance in St. Johnsbury.
Live, in-person musical performances by the Kingdom All-Stars, Bryan Blanchette, and Patrick Ross & the Fiddler’s Crew are scheduled in May, along with the publication of the Kingdom COVID Cookbook, and “Emerging Spring,” an ongoing outdoor art exhibit hosted by StJ Art on the Street.
With help from partnering organizations such as the St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce and constantly evolving recommendations from the Vermont Department of Health, Catamount Arts is offering three live shows this month at Catamount ArtPort, its new COVID safety-enhanced venue at the Green Mountain Mall.
Northeast Kingdom favorites The Kingdom All Stars are onstage, Saturday, May 8, at ArtPort, debuting new work from several band members, including International Songwriting Competition semifinalists Jazmine Bogie and Siri Jolliffe of St. Johnsbury.
On Saturday, May 15, ArtPort will host Abenaki singer/songwriter Bryan Blanchette, an alum of Berklee School of Music, founder of the Black Hawk Singers, and decades-long veteran of the North East Powwow drum circuit.
Patrick Ross & the Fiddler’s Crew will play ArtPort on Saturday, May 29, fresh from a pandemic-inspired, yearlong songwriting frenzy. The acoustic roots trio includes multi-instrumentalist Patrick Ross, Mike Conerty on bass and trumpet, and Chad Brunet on drums.
All of May’s ArtPort musicians live in Vermont and play an important part in the region’s post-pandemic recovery, both economic and otherwise, as NEK communities are increasingly encouraged to safely enjoy, promote, and rediscover St. Johnsbury’s vibrant arts and culture scene.
In addition to live music at Catamount ArtPort, locals are reminded to stroll downtown shops and businesses and enjoy StJ Art on the Street, a free, walkable outdoor gallery featuring works from various artists in shop windows and storefronts. Exhibits can be seen along Railroad Street and Eastern Avenue, where patrons can arrange to pick up a copy of Catamount’s Kingdom COVID Cookbook, available for pre-order online or by phone, at Catamount’s Eastern Avenue Art Center.
May is only the beginning of a full and exciting summer of arts programming. Plans are also in the works for summer events, including the Adam Ezra Group at ArtPort in June, three Hey St. Jay #GetDownTown performing arts sidewalk fairs, and the return of the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Live Music Series to Dog Mountain in July.
Also in July is the drawing for Catamount’s popular summer fundraiser, the annual Catamount Arts Summer Solstice Raffle, where one lucky winner can choose from three grand prizes: a brand new Mahindra tractor with bucket loader, a 2021 Harley-Davidson IRON, or $10,000 cash. Tickets are on sale now and support arts and arts education programming at Catamount Arts.
For more information about upcoming Catamount Arts events, visit www.catamountarts.org or call 802-748-2600.
