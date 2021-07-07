Catamount Arts Announces ‘Open To Landscape’ Exhibit

ST. JOHNSBURY — After a year of closure due to Covid-19, Catamount Arts has announced the reopening of the Fried Family Gallery in its St. Johnsbury arts center.
From July 1-Sept. 26, Open to Landscape, a four-person exhibition of paintings, photographs and works on paper, will be on view and feature works by Keith Chamberlin, Terry Ekasala, Anni Lorenzini and Elizabeth Nelson.
The exhibition explores a range of artistic response to Vermont’s landscape, from observed to imagined, in ways that touch upon the psychological and spiritual. Photographer Keith Chamberlin interconnects organic and abstract form; Terry Ekasala creates vibrantly colored dreams; Anni Lorenzini expands upon tonalist painting; and Elizabeth Nelson contemplates natural and geometric form in response to the I Ching Book of Changes.
Taken together, the 35 paintings and nine photographs in the exhibition present numerous opportunities for viewers to contemplate landscape as a way to understand the self-imposed isolation and unprecedented change of the past year.
Fine arts photographer Keith Chamberlin, a graduate of Lyndon State College, is principal and creative director of Flek, Inc., a design and advertising firm in St. Johnsbury known for creative work with Circus Smirkus, Catamount Arts, the Fairbanks Museum and winner of national awards for work with Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Chamberlin’s photographic work has been displayed at Catamount Arts and the Vermont Arts Council and is in numerous private collections.
Terry Ekasala earned her degree from the Art Institute in Ft. Lauderdale and joined Miami’s Artifacts Artist Group, which staged multimedia art happenings, before she moved to Paris in 1987 and finally Vermont in 2001. Her work has been displayed widely in Paris, Berlin, and NYC with solo exhibitions at Catamount Arts and Burlington City Arts in Vermont.
Anni Lorenzini lives and works in East St. Johnsbury. She received a BFA from Johnson State College, and attended the Vermont Studio Center as a Resident Artist Fellow. She has exhibited in museums and galleries across the United States, including Catamount Arts, the Munson Williams Proctor Art Museum in Utica, Arnot Art Museum in Elmira, Frederic Remington Art Museum in Ogdensburg, NY, and the Vermont Arts Council.
Elizabeth Nelson was born in New York City and graduated from Rhode Island School of Design before receiving a master’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Her work appears in both permanent private and public collections across the United States, and she has exhibited in numerous venues, including Catamount Arts, the Helen Day Art Center, the Highland Center for the Arts, River Arts, the Vermont Arts Council and many others.
As northern New England’s largest independent arts center, Catamount Arts hosts a diversified program that includes exhibitions of contemporary art, film screenings and live simulcasts, and performances by nationally recognized touring artists in numerous venues, including Dog Mountain and the new Artport at the Green Mountain Mall. It is located at 115 Eastern Ave. in downtown St. Johnsbury.
