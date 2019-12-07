There was a time when seeing a live professional production of Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker” meant traveling to a big city, but these days, big city entertainment does the traveling. Thanks to hi-def simulcast technology, the Bolshoi Ballet’s holiday highlight will be broadcast live from Moscow at Catamount Arts, Sunday, Dec. 15, at 12:55 p.m. with an encore presentation scheduled for Monday, Dec. 23 at 7 p.m.
“The Nutcracker” screening is part of the Bolshoi Ballet in Cinema’s 10th anniversary season, which includes productions such as “Romeo and Juliet” and “Jewels.” Bolshoi Ballet in Cinema, presented in St. Johnsbury by Catamount Arts, allows Northeast Kingdom residents and visitors to enjoy one of the world’s most beloved holiday traditions: a live performance of “The Nutcracker” by a company of international acclaim.
The Bolshoi’s magical production captivates audiences of all ages with the story of the mysterious Drosselmeyer, who brings the gift of an enchanted Nutcracker doll to his goddaughter on Christmas Eve. Starring soloist Margarita Shrainder and principal dancer Semyon Chudin, the production promises to dazzle with time-honored highlights like the battle with the Mouse King, the Russian, Chinese, and Arabian dances, and of course the Sugar Plum Fairy.
Bolshoi in Cinema is only one of the several hi-def simulcast subscriptions offered by Catamount Arts. Audiences can also enjoy live broadcasts from the Metropolitan Opera, such as Mozart’s “Magic Flute,” and Gershwin’s “Porgy & Bess,” and from London’s National Theatre, currently presenting Andrew Scott (BBC’s “Sherlock,” “Fleabag”) in Noel Coward’s “Present Laughter.”
“Newcomers to onscreen broadcasts may be pleasantly surprised at how well live theater’s buzz of anticipation translates.,” noted Catamount Arts.
Cameras on location are situated to give viewers a “best-seat-in-the-house” experience, capturing the sense of being in the theater with the on-site audience, awaiting curtain time. It’s not unusual, following a simulcast performance, for broadcast audiences to get on their feet, joining on-site audiences for a standing ovation.
For tickets to the Bolshoi Ballet’s performance of “The Nutcracker,” broadcast live onscreen at Catamount Arts, December 15, or for more information on Metropolitan Opera, National Theatre of London, and other Bolshoi Ballet screenings, call 748-2600 or visit www.catamountarts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.