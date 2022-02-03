ST. JOHNSBURY — As part of the 2021-22 KCP Presents series, Catamount Arts brings “A Tribute to Aretha Franklin: The Queen of Soul,” to St. Johnsbury Academy’s Fuller Hall on Feb. 21. Backed by an accomplished cast of jazz, gospel and soul musicians and vocalists, “this multi-media tribute is a tender and spiritual reflection upon the life of an industry titan,” says Catamount Arts’ Erin Narey.
Aretha Franklin is recognized as the most successful female recording artist in history with 112 charted singles on Billboard, 18 Grammy Awards, and over 75 million records sold. Wrought in the Baptist congregations of Detroit, her expressive and powerful vocals, complemented by skillfully executed, profound piano melodies, propelled her to international stardom in the sixties. With a career spanning several generations and a multitude of genres, Franklin truly earned her title, “The Queen of Soul.”
Musician, vocalist and composer, Damien Sneed toured with Franklin. Sneed pays homage to the monarch herself with fresh renditions of her most cherished hits including “Respect,” “Knew You Were Waiting,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “Think,” “Until You Come Back To Me,” “Daydreaming,” “Freeway” and “Natural Woman.”
Six-time Grammy Award-nominee, Valerie Simpson will sing Franklin’s iconic songs, showing a deep reverence to Franklin’s talent while endowing them with her own power. A major star herself and half of the critically-acclaimed duo, Ashford and Simpson, Simpson’s songwriting credits include “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” “You’re All I Need to Get By,” “Ain’t Nothing Like the Real Thing,” “Reach Out and Touch Somebody’s Hand,” and many more.
For tickets, or to learn more about upcoming KCP Presents shows, visit catamountarts.org or call (802) 748-2600.
In consideration of public safety, in deference to host venues, and in compliance with guidelines from local health officials, Catamount Arts and KCP Presents require all artists, attendees, staff and stage crews to adhere to a COVID safety protocol. All attendees including children must wear a mask, provide a photo ID, and furnish proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test result within 72 hours of show time. The purchase of a ticket to a KCP Presents event denotes compliance with this protocol.
