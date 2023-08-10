Catamount Arts Congratulates Emmy-Winning Team Members
From left are EPIC Music Program members who recently won New England Emmy Association recognition: Jake Before, Autumn Chamberlain, Campbell Jillette, Ben LeBeau, and Jared Hazelton. (Courtesy photo)

ST. JOHNSBURY — Catamount Arts acknowledged with congratulations EPIC Music Program Director Autumn Chamberlain and Open Stage/Production Assistant Campbell Jillette on their recent New England Emmy Association recognition.

