Catamount Arts Congratulates Emmy-Winning Team Members

ST. JOHNSBURY — Catamount Arts acknowledged with congratulations EPIC Music Program Director Autumn Chamberlain and Open Stage/Production Assistant Campbell Jillette on their recent New England Emmy Association recognition.
Chamberlain and Jillette won the New England National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Student Production Award for College/University Music Video for their submission, “Not to Think.”
The video, shot at a dairy farm in Sutton and at Vermont State University-Lyndon, where Chamberlain and Jillette are students in the Music Business & Industry program, features a performance of the song, “Not to Think,” available on Chamberlain’s new EP, “My Turn.” Encouraged by VSU instructor Joe Gittleman to plot a video with a unique storyline, the team decided to shoot a video of Chamberlain playing piano for cows. VSU-Lyndon Journalism & Communications Chair Meaghan Meachem suggested submitting the video for an award.
“What’s funny is none of us had ever heard of student Emmys before,” Chamberlain says. “When we won, we were shocked and full of excitement.”
The award-winning team includes Chamberlain for vocals and piano; Jared Hazelton for producing; Jillette for set design and bass; Ben LeBeau for set design and drums; and Ellen Tierney for graphic design. Chamberlain credits Luke Modlinsky for bass and acoustic guitar; Brendan Langlais for electric guitar; and Cam Gilfoy who co-engineered with Chamberlain. The audio was mixed and mastered by Chamberlain. The video was shot and edited by Jacob Before.
Chamberlain, Jillette, and Hazelton traveled to Boston for the Boston/New England chapter of the National Academy of Arts & Science’s 46th Emmy Awards Ceremony, formal dinner and awards presentation.
Chamberlain’s video for “Not to Think,” can be found on YouTube.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.