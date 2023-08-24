Catamount Arts EPIC Music Returns To 4 Days A Week

ST. JOHNSBURY — Catamount Arts’ EPIC Music program is planning a 2023-24 school year with increased enrollment, more performance opportunities, and greater intensity.
Students will meet after school four days a week for orchestra and small ensemble instruction on violin, viola, and cello. In addition, EPIC Music will expand the Saturday Strings program, in which EPIC Music students, violin students from Miller’s Run School, in Sheffield, and their families gather for informal music-making and refreshments. EPIC Music faculty includes Jason Bergman, artistic director, Marshall Meade and Roy MacNeil.
EPIC Music is inspired by El Sistema, an instrument and ensemble instruction program founded in Venezuela in 1975 for children living in poverty. El Sistema has inspired similar initiatives in over 50 countries worldwide, including EPIC Music, which, like all El Sistema-inspired programs, prioritizes joy and inclusivity through music.
Catamount Arts’ EPIC program will be offered Monday through Thursday afternoons. Students are encouraged to commit to the full week. Although EPIC Music is primarily an afterschool program, the 2023-24 schedule is designed to include as many willing participants as possible, with a youth community orchestra several Saturdays a month, early Tuesday sessions for homeschoolers, and specialized ensembles.
Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays will be devoted to ensemble work (violin ensemble, cello ensemble, mixed ensembles, and string quartets), and Thursdays will be for orchestra and pre-orchestra. Mondays and Wednesdays will be at St. Johnsbury School; Tuesdays and Thursdays will be at Union Baptist Church in Waterford. EPIC Music will also meet on several Saturday mornings each month, inviting additional local strings students and their families to join at York Street Meeting House in Lyndon.
While exact times for EPIC Music meetings are yet to be determined, they will generally occur after the end of a public school day. Enrollment must be completed by September 5. Information about registration, tuition, and financial aid can be found at catamountarts.org or by calling Anne at 802-748-2600, extension 109.
