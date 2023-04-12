ST. JOHNSBURY — An artists reception has been set for Saturday, April 15, from 4-5:30 p.m., to celebrate one of two new exhibitions in the St. Johnsbury arts center’s galleries.
“Teetering between,” featuring the work of Melody Boone, Linda Bryan, Harrison Halaska, and Mike Howat, opened recently in the Catamount Arts Fried Family Gallery. William Betcher’s “Ghosts: Civil War Portraits,” recently opened in the Catamount Arts Rankin Gallery.
Curated by Samantha M. Eckert, exhibition manager at AVA Gallery and Art Center of Lebanon, NH, “teetering between” is an exhibition of paintings, photography, and sculpture layering familiar pictures to transport viewers, via light, form, and composition, to a mysterious dreamlike setting. The selected artists consider a liminal space, prompting onlookers to teeter between dimensions, their idée fixe unraveled by a single thread, and luring them to deeper engagement.
William Betcher’s “Ghosts: Civil War Portraits” reanimates daguerreotypes, ambrotypes, and tintypes of soldiers and women using modern technology, applying light to project a three-dimensional shadow or ghost on the wall behind each piece. By casting these historic relics - formerly someone’s personal mementos - in a new light, Betcher prompts a reexamination of what was captured by the old technology and what is uncovered by the new.
Both exhibitions will be on display through June 4.
The Fried Family Gallery and Rankin Gallery at Catamount Arts are dedicated to the exploration of contemporary art in curated exhibitions that both challenge and delight viewers. For more information, visit catamountarts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.