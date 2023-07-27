ST. JOHNSBURY — Catamount Arts, in partnership with Discover St. Johnsbury, has announced a free training program for local artists who wish to teach young people in St. Johnsbury and surrounding towns. The program will take place over five meet-ups, alternating between in-person and Zoom, beginning in September and running through mid-December.
Teaching Artist trainees will engage in monthly in-person and remote meet-ups, consuming resources via articles, podcasts, videos, and guest speakers; discussion; practice teaching; lesson planning; and visiting community arts education sites. By the end of the course, Teaching Artists will have developed curricula and lessons for at least one class, workshop, or series for the medium and age group of their choice. Issues of developmentally appropriate lessons, inclusive practices for all types of learners, including those with disabilities, culturally appropriate curricula, and preparing materials and spaces for success will be addressed. The series will led by master Teaching Artist Alexandra Turner.
“We want to build the pool of Teaching Artists in our region to meet the demand from afterschool programs and community programs,” said Anne Campbell, education director at Catamount Arts. “In addition, we see the training as a business development tool, enabling artists to add teaching to their portfolio of skills and helping them to earn more income. We are pleased to be able to partner with Discover St. Johnsbury and USDA in ongoing efforts to build a thriving creative economy in the region.”
Trainees must commit to the full series, which takes place Sunday, September 10, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., in person; Thursday, September 21, 9-11 a.m. on Zoom; Sunday, October 15, 9 a.m.-noon, in person; Thursday, November 16, from 9-11 a.m. on Zoom; and Sunday, December 17, 9 a.m.-noon, in person. In-person meetings will take place at the York Street Meeting House, 153 York Street in Lyndonville.
Teaching Artists training is open to visual and performing artists in all media who are either interested in teaching children in school and community settings, or have done some teaching and want to hone their skills or gain new ones. Priority will be given to those artists who live in or near St. Johnsbury, or would like to work in St. Johnsbury. If space allows, artists who live farther away will be included.
Instructor Alexandra Turner has developed and led over 30 professional development workshops about arts and inclusive education for teaching artists and other educators in Vermont and nationally, including many in a remote or hybrid format.
Funding for this project was made possible by a Rural Business Development Grant through Discover St. Johnsbury from USDA Rural Development.
