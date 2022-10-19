Catamount Arts Hosts Bittinger for Oct. 27 OLLI Lecture

ST. JOHNSBURY — Thursday, Oct. 27, OLLI (Osher Lifelong Learning Institute) welcomes back Cynthia Bittinger to speak at Catamount Arst in St. Johnsbury about her book, “Vermont Women, Native Americans and African Americans: Out of the Shadows of History.”
“I will revisit the subjects of my book which described overlooked Vermonters who overcame prejudice and add to the stories of the Green Mountain state,” Bittinger says. “Then I will explain why we have Black Lives Matter signs, tax exemptions for tribal lands, and why the Vermont legislature has passed a proposed constitutional amendment protecting ‘personal reproductive liberty’ that will go to the voters in November.”
Cyndy Bittinger is on the faculty at The Community College of Vermont, where she teaches Vermont History and Women in U.S. History. She has given lectures for Road Scholar and OSHER, the Lifelong Learning Institute of UVM. She was appointed to the Center for Research on Vermont at the University of Vermont and has been a commentator for Vermont Public Radio on Vermont history.
Currently she is the President of the Hanover (NH) Historical Society. For 18 years she was executive director of the Calvin Coolidge Memorial Foundation, and wrote “Grace Coolidge, Sudden Star,” a book about the first lady for a series on presidential wives for Nova History Publications and appeared on C-SPAN for their series on first ladies.
The Oct. 27 lecture is from 1-3 p.m. at Catamount Arts. Registration can be done online at learn.uvm.edu/olli/stj with a credit card or call 802-656-5817 for assistance.
Catamount Arts is handicapped accessible and homeschool students are welcome.
