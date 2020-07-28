Catamount Arts, NVU To Presents E.T. and Dave Keller Aug. 1-2

Catamount Arts and Northern Vermont University will feature live music and a family-friendly movie this weekend as part of their Drive-In to Stay Safe summer programming series.
NVU-Johnson will present the Steven Spielberg classic “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” on Saturday, Aug. 1 at sundown (8:15 p.m.). NVU-Lyndon will host award-winning triple threat singer/songwriter/guitarist Dave Keller on Sunday, Aug. 2 at 7 p.m.
The Drive-In to Stay Safe summer movie and concert series will take place at NVU-Johnson every Saturday night and at NVU-Lyndon every Sunday night through August. Each campus will alternate between live music and film.
Tickets are required for Drive-In to Stay Safe events at both NVU campuses. There will be no box office at the events; tickets must be purchased online ahead of time. For more information, including the complete series schedule and ticket purchase instructions, visit www.catamountarts.org.
