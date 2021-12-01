Catamount Arts Offering Photography Class In January

ST. JOHNSBURY — Online enrollment is open now for The Photographic Portrait, a five-class, in-person series for adults and high schoolers at Catamount Arts beginning in January.
This series of classes will take place Tuesday evenings from 6:30-8:30, from Jan. 11 to Feb. 8, in the Cabaret Room at Catamount Arts, 115 Eastern Ave.
Under the tutelage of artist and teacher, Cornelia Hasenfuss of Peacham, students will explore the world of portraiture through photography. Through guided assignments such as environmental portraits, light and the portrait, and self-portraits, the goal is for students to come away with a small portfolio of images and a better understanding of the elements of making images of people. The class will also include a discussion of editing techniques and a brief study of the history of portraiture in photography.
Students must come to class equipped with a camera or a phone with photography capacity.
Hasenfuss has been making images for over 30 years. She has taught in public and private schools and community center settings, and her experience includes teaching portfolio prep and reviews, large format photography, studio lighting, medium format camera use, basic camera use, and all forms of traditional darkroom skills from basic black-and-white silver printing to film development and alternative and historical printing processes.
Hasenfuss trained at the Maine Photographic Workshops, as well as the Museum School in Boston and Massachusetts College of Art. Her personal art focuses on landscape images, as well as collage techniques including sewing, papermaking, hand-coating images and historical processes of photography.
The deadline to register is Jan. 8. Parents of high school students under the age of 18 must complete an online enrollment form in addition to registration. Interested participants are encouraged to read Catamount Arts’ COVID-19 safety protocol carefully, as compliance will be required.
To register for The Photographic Portrait class series at Catamount Arts, visit catamountarts.org, or call (802) 748-2600.
