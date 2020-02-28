Catamount Arts Offering ‘Trickster Tales’ For Homeschoolers

Catamount Arts announced a new class for homeschoolers ages 7-13 beginning in March. Trickster Tales, an exploration of the trickster archetype in cultures from around the world, will take place Wednesdays, from 10 a.m. to noon, March 18 through April 8, in the Catamount Arts classroom and cabaret room.
Students will explore the Trickster archetype and read traditional Trickster stories, including tales about the Anansi the Spider (Africa), Coyote/Br’er Rabbit (North America), Reynard the Fox (Europe), The Monkey King (Asia), and Loki (Scandinavia). Students will create their own cast of finger puppet characters with clay and build a puppet theater. Families are invited to attend the final day of class for a performance.
Instructor Dana Karuza has worked as a teaching and resident artist for a variety of non-profits and independent schools in the area. Through VSA (Very Special Arts) VT and St. Michael’s College, she completed Arts to Smarts integrated arts training. Karuza has worked with all ages in fiber arts, mosaics, puppetry, and paper arts.
Previously an integrated arts teacher at L.E.A.R.N School in Lyndonville and programming coordinator and teaching artist at Catamount Arts, Karuza is currently the outreach coordinator at the Old Stone House Museum.
To register for Trickster Tales at Catamount Arts call 748-2600 or visit www.catamountarts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.