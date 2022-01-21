Catamount Arts Presents Zach Nugent Live Online Jan. 29

ST. JOHNSBURY — Guitarist and Grateful Dead expert, Zach Nugent will perform live online, free of charge, on the Catamount Arts Facebook page, Saturday, Jan. 29 at 7 p.m.
One of Vermont’s most sought-after solo performers, Nugent also plays with Melvin Seals and JGB, Fire on the Mountain, and Disco Dead, among others, building a dedicated following with his soulful, rootsy and organic sound. A Jerry Garcia aficionado since before he learned to read, Nugent is rumored to hold the record for playing the most Garcia guitars.
Nugent may well be the Green Mountain State’s busiest musician and, like many performing artists, plays live virtual shows when in-person gatherings are prohibited. Nugent brings the same magic to all shows. “At the end of the day it’s about what you put into the stratosphere,” he says. “What happens between five people is just as important as what happens between 5,000 people.”
Nugent’s band played outdoors for New Year’s Eve, huddled beneath a patio heater in 25-degree weather, but he considers himself lucky. “Winter’s the scariest (time) here in the northeast where live music becomes super scarce.” Online concerts allow fans to enjoy live music from the comfort and safety of home, and virtual shows are not limited to local audiences. Music fans from all over the world can tune into his Catamount Arts Facebook broadcast.
