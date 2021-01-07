Catamount Arts Puts Out Call To Poets For PoemTown

ST. JOHNSBURY — Catamount Arts invites poets of all ages to submit work online to PoemTown St. Johnsbury now through Feb. 28.
PoemTown St. Johnsbury is a collaboration among Catamount Arts, the St. Johnsbury Athenaeum, and St. Johnsbury Works. A satellite site for Montpelier’s PoemCity, a month-long celebration of National Poetry Month in April, PoemTown St. Johnsbury celebrates poetry by posting poems on business windows, hosting poetry readings and slams, presenting writing workshops, and more.
Poets of all ages are invited to submit one or two original poems on either of this year’s themes: “A New Season,” or “Lost and Found.”
“We have always invited poets to use a theme as a point of departure for their writing,” says Anne Campbell, Catamount Arts Education Director. “Currently, with so much turmoil in the world on many levels, we decided to offer two themes for inspiration.”
As always, PoemTown St. Johnsbury welcomes submissions from Vermont writers of any age, not just published poets. Writers who live in the Northeast Kingdom are strongly encouraged to participate.
“While we don’t yet know whether we will be able to host poetry events,” Campbell adds, “or post poems in downtown storefronts in April, as we have done in the past, we will share the poems we receive with the general public in some format to be announced in March.”
Poems must be submitted via snail mail or email to Catamount Arts by midnight on Feb. 28. Poems must conform to submission guidelines, which are posted on Catamount’s web site or are available in hard copy at the Athenaeum. All work must be original, unpublished, and not previously submitted. Poems may not exceed 28 lines.
Montpelier’s PoemCity, formerly Poetry Alive!, has celebrated poetry for more than 10 years. For more information about poetry submissions, please contact Anne Campbell at Catamount Arts, 802-748-2600, extension 109, or acampbell@catamountarts.org.
