Catamount Arts Represents STJ in Global Music Policy Resilience Lab

St. Johnsbury is one of three U.S. communities selected to participate in the Music Policy Resilience Lab, a transnational collaboration created by the Center for Music Ecosystems to implement music policies in remote, rural and isolated communities.
Following the publication last November of a report titled, “Defining Resilience in Remote and Rural Music Ecosystems,” the Center has partnered with 11 communities around the world to translate the report’s findings into actions demonstrating the effects of music on community resilience. Participating communities are in Kyrgyzstan, Newfoundland and Labrador, Shetland, Finland, Greenland, the Faroe Islands, Sweden, Canada’s Yukon Territory, and, in the United States, New Mexico, Kentucky, and St. Johnsbury.
Through April 2024, the communities will participate in six labs featuring global music and cultural policy experts. Each lab will explore specific objectives outlined in the report: supporting local music venues; supporting musicians and music makers; mapping, representation, and recognition; better local music policy; music and future global challenges; and embracing digital music business and education. The final report work will be launched at a global music festival in May 2024.
The global project aims to raise awareness about the impact of music in remote communities; deliver specific, actionable best practices for each participating community; deliver specific, actionable recommendations using music as a tool to foster local resilience; and create unique cultural and government links among disparate communities.
St. Johnsbury was recommended for the project by the Mortimer and Mimi Levitt Foundation, sponsors of the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series since 2017, who recently awarded St. Johnsbury three years of funding to support the summer concert series through 2025.
Catamount Arts is the representative organization for St. Johnsbury’s participation in the project and will be represented at each lab by artistic director Molly Stone.
