Catamount Arts Resuming ‘Better Acting & Rock Hard Confidence’ Class

ST. JOHNSBURY — Catamount Arts has opened registration for “Better Acting and Rock Hard Confidence,” a weekly class for adults and high school students scheduled for Mondays, September 18-November 13, from 6-8 p.m. Classes will meet at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church on Main Street in St. Johnsbury, and will culminate in an hour-long public performance on November 13.
Utilizing fun improv games, gentle acting exercises and a cross-over model of character development, this eight-week class “will help participants develop new life skills, gain more confidence and higher levels of self-awareness, and reveal or improve their latent acting skills,” Catamount organizers say.
The final class is a staged revue of short plays and fun skits. Those who have participated in previous sessions of Better Acting are welcome to continue, as the class will cover new material and honing skills presented in earlier sessions.
Registration closes September 14. Parents of high school students under 18 must complete an online enrollment form after registering and paying for class.
Instructor William York Hyde is a recent transplant to the Northeast Kingdom; Catamount Arts is one of the reasons he chose to retire to St. Johnsbury. He has performed in movies, TV shows, radio broadcasting, commercials, voice-overs, and more than 130 stage productions, from the avant-garde to Shakespeare, from Renaissance Fairs to Broadway. He is keen to share his experiences and insights with curious, creative, and adventurous New Englanders.
To register or learn more about Better Acting and Rock Hard Confidence, visit catamountarts.org, call 802-748-2600, or drop by Catamount Arts’ pop-up box office in the Caplan’s building, alongside Northern Counties Health Care on Railroad Street in St. Johnsbury.
