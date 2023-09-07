Catamount Arts Resuming ‘Better Acting & Rock Hard Confidence’ Class

Students are seen from a previous Better Acting & Rock Hard Confidence class. (Contributed photo)

ST. JOHNSBURY — Catamount Arts has opened registration for “Better Acting and Rock Hard Confidence,” a weekly class for adults and high school students scheduled for Mondays, September 18-November 13, from 6-8 p.m. Classes will meet at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church on Main Street in St. Johnsbury, and will culminate in an hour-long public performance on November 13.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.