Catamount Arts To Stage Lake Morey Concert Fundraiser For Pride Center

Catamount Arts will produce a July 21 outdoor concert for host Lake Morey Resort to benefit the Pride Center of Vermont.
Michael Glabicki of the band Rusted Root will take the stage at 8 p.m., with proceeds going to the Pride Center. The most unique of Lake Morey Resort’s Thursday Night Concerts, this show will be held on the country club’s first fairway instead of lakeside. Food and beverage will be available.
For two summers now, Lake Morey Resort has sponsored Thursday Night Concerts. Given recent injustices against the LGBTQ+ community, the Pride Center of Vermont was an easy choice to benefit from the fundraiser.
“Our core beliefs [are that] every person has a fundamental right to pursue happiness, be granted respect, and have the privilege to live a life free from abuse,” says owner and General Manager Mark Avery. “We believe in community and its many vibrant traits. The Pride Center of Vermont demonstrates these values, and it is an honor to contribute to their wonderful organization.”
In previous years, Thursday Night Concerts were free to the public. While most Thursday Night Concerts this summer will remain free, there will be a charge to see Glabicki, which should increase the show’s fundraising capacity and, Avery hopes, demonstrate the Upper Valley’s support of the LGBTQ+ community and commitment to fighting injustice.
Seating for the 8 p.m. show opens at 7 p.m. and is general admission. Patrons are encouraged to bring low-seated lawn chairs and blankets. Food and beverage will be available for purchase, so please leave coolers in the car.
