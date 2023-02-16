On December 17th of last year, Catamount Arts welcomed artists and patrons to a reception and awards ceremony for its seventh annual juried show Arts Connect at Catamount Arts. Juried by Devon Zimmerman, associate curator of Modern and Contemporary American Art at Maine’s Ogunquit Museum of American Art, the exhibition is open through March 12th and showcases outstanding work by emerging and established member artists.
Catamount Arts is pleased to announce the winners of the show as follows.
The Robert Manning First Prize was awarded to Dennis Edwards, of Fayston, VT, for “seated-nude-armrest.” Jeanne Amato, of Sharon, VT, won Second Prize for “The Quiet Place,” and Lian Brehm, of Walden, VT, won Third Place for “Contained Chaos.”
The quality of work submitted was consistently high as evidenced by the following Honorable Mentions: Arthur Hynes for “New Haven River 5 Views,” Steve Imrich for “HAZY 24 PYM,” Ford and Melinda Evans for “Lidded Vessel,” Ann Young for “Gardenia,” Cindy Blakeslee for “#205,” and Robert Chapla for “First Flight.”
First Prize winner Dennis Edwards says that his pastel piece, “Nude with Armrest,” is a “creation of in-the-moment unconscious action guided by many years of experience and disciplined study.” Edwards credits “studying old masters like Caravaggio and inspiration from newer masters like de Kooning and Bacon” for the nature of his work, which he hopes is “a synthesis of those sources and the possibilities they hint at.”
Second Prize winner Jeanne Amato said of “The Quiet Place,” her woodcut piece, “Choosing a title for a new image can sometimes be difficult but I knew exactly what I was going to call this image before I even finished the piece as it is of a special location I often walked with my children. We would hike to this stand of pines and sit, quietly, while carefully listening to the sounds all around us.”
Third Prize winner Lian Brehm has worked mainly with paper for the past eight years and writes, “I love the duality of paper, its fragility and incredible strength. Responding to the material and its limitations is a constant experiment.” Brehm’s winning piece, “Controlled Chaos,” made of kozo and raffia, “seeks to bring attention to the stresses we confront daily, only to be reminded of the fragility of our lives on this planet.”
The Arts Connect at Catamount Arts Members Juried Show is on exhibit now through March 12th at the Fried Family Gallery and Rankin Gallery, both located in the Catamount Arts Center at 115 Eastern Avenue in St. Johnsbury, VT. For more information about this exhibit and other arts events, please visit www.catamountarts.org.
