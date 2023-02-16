On December 17th of last year, Catamount Arts welcomed artists and patrons to a reception and awards ceremony for its seventh annual juried show Arts Connect at Catamount Arts. Juried by Devon Zimmerman, associate curator of Modern and Contemporary American Art at Maine’s Ogunquit Museum of American Art, the exhibition is open through March 12th and showcases outstanding work by emerging and established member artists.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.