Bob Amos & Catamount Crossing will host special guests Hot Pickin’ Party at Catamount Bluegrass Night, Saturday, December 7th, in St. Johnsbury. The popular monthly concert begins at 7pm with a set by bluegrass band Hot Pickin’ Party followed by NEK favorites Bob Amos & Catamount Crossing. Finally, audience musicians are invited to join both bands for a jam session. The concert will take place in the Masonic Temple on the third floor of the Catamount Arts Center on Eastern Avenue.
The Hot Pickin’ Party is a band a long time in the making. A regional super-group of sorts, the band brings together some of Vermont’s most talented musicians. Drawing from a deep well of experience, the band showcases the strengths of each great musician as well as the collective energy of such a collaboration. Their material is fresh yet familiar, along with many great surprises. The common thread running throughout the music is instrumental mastery, high-caliber vocals, and consistent, high-quality performances.
Now in its 9th year, Catamount Bluegrass Night is a monthly family-friendly event that brings the best of Vermont and New Hampshire bluegrass to St. Johnsbury, Generously sponsored by Kingdom Tap Room with help from Peacham Acoustic Music Festival (PAMFest), Catamount Bluegrass Night was founded nine years ago by well-known bluegrass musician Bob Amos, who toured nationally for 15 years as the lead singer for the group Front Range and is the frontman for the Northeast Kingdom’s hometown favorites, Bob
Donations are welcome, but no reservations or tickets are needed to attend the jam, which will be held on the third floor of the Catamount Arts Center on Eastern Avenue in St. Johnsbury. For more information on the Bluegrass Jam or other upcoming events at Catamount Arts, please visit www.catamountarts.org.
